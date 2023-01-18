Curry registered 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 106-98 loss to the Spurs.

Curry scored in double-digits for the fourth straight game, logging at least 30 minutes for just the second time this season. The Nets were without their two primary offensive weapons, affording Curry some additional responsibility. Although his role has been a little inconsistent, he remains a backend12-team option, at least for the time being.