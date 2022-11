Curry (ankle) is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Hornets, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Curry has already been ruled out for Friday's tilt with the Wizards, but it sounds like he has a good chance to return to the court for Saturday's game in Charlotte, his hometown. In his lone appearance this season, Curry failed to score but contributed six assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 17 minutes of action.