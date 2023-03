Curry finished Sunday's 108-102 loss to the Nuggets with 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt) and two rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench.

The veteran guard has found his range from downtown, draining multiple threes in three straight games and four of the last five while shooting 54.5 percent (12-for-22) from beyond the arc. Curry doesn't offer much in any other category however, limiting his fantasy utility to being a bargain DFS option in matchups against teams vulnerable to outside shooting.