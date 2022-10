Curry (ankle) said he'll go through his pregame routine and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Curry has yet to make his 2022-23 debut as he continues to work his way back to full health following offseason ankle surgery. While he wouldn't commit to playing Saturday, it sounds like the guard is nearing a return to the court and will test the ankle during pregame warmups before deciding whether to give it a go.