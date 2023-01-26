Curry accumulated 32 points (11-20 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 137-133 loss to the 76ers.

Curry had it going early and often Wednesday, knocking down five of 10 shots in the first half for 16 points, all of which went for three, before going 6-of-10 over the final two quarters. The shooting guard finished with a game and season-high 32 points on the night while also matching his season high with seven makes from beyond the arc. It was Curry's seventh game this season with at least 20 points as he continues to play a pivotal role off the bench for Brooklyn.