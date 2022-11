Curry (ankle) is absent from the Nets' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against Charlotte, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Curry has been on the court for just 17 minutes this season, but is ready to return to action Saturday. He recorded zero points, six assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block during his only playing time. The veteran guard could potentially see a minutes limit given the length of his absence, but that remains to be seen.