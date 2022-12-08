Curry closed with 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 victory over Charlotte.

Curry came off the bench and made six of his first seven shot attempts, including all four of his tries in the first quarter. He had made just three shots combined between his previous four games, going 3-for-14 in that span and scoring only nine points. It's been an inconsistent year so far for the 32-year-old as he has three games with 20 or more points and seven contests with four or fewer points.