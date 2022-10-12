Curry (ankle) still hasn't been cleared for 5-on-5 work, but he's hopeful to be ready for the regular-season opener against the Pelicans, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Nets head coach Steve Nash said Tuesday that Curry wouldn't play in either of the team's final two preseason games and that the shooting guard's status for the season opener was unclear. However, Curry still traveled with Brooklyn for its two-game road trip and continues to participate in lighter drills during his rehab. Joe Harris (foot) continues to deal with some lingering pain as well, so look for Cam Thomas and Patty Mills to garner increased roles if both of the aforementioned sharpshooters are sidelined.