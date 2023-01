Curry finished with 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 112-102 loss to Oklahoma City.

Curry was the leading scorer for the Nets despite coming off the bench, and the sharpshooter was extremely sharp from the field en route to his sixth game with at least 20 points this season. Curry has scored in double digits in five of his six appearances during the current month.