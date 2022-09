Coach Steve Nash relayed Wednesday that Curry (ankle) could log action late in the preseason and should be available for the Opening Night on Oct. 19 versus the Pelicans, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Curry will miss the first three preseason tilts and would likely log limited action in the preseason finale if he makes a cameo. When healthy, Curry should log minutes for the Nets, though he has plenty of competition for playing time in Joe Harris, Cam Thomas and Patty Mills, among others.