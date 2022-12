Curry amassed two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist in seven minutes during Wednesday's 108-107 victory over the Hawks.

Curry was barely seen in the victory, scoring just two points during his limited time on the floor. With the Nets playing their best basketball of the season right now, Curry is certainly not a guaranteed contributor, as we saw here. While he will likely be better than this on most nights, he is by no means a must-roster player in standard formats.