Curry (ankle) said in a press conference Monday that he's about "85-90 percent" and "doing everything but 5-on-5," Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

Curry underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle in May after battling an ankle issue throughout the stretch run. The Nets will likely remain cautious with the sharpshooter during training camp, but there'll likely be more information available as the regular season draws closer.