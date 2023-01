Curry (knee) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Knicks.

Curry was unavailable Thursday against Detroit due to right knee soreness, but he'll be back in action Saturday following a one-game absence. He's scored in double figures in 10 of his last 11 appearances, averaging 16.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.2 minutes per game during that stretch.