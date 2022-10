Curry (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

Curry has been recovering from an offseason ankle procedure and has yet to take the floor in the regular season, but his status as questionable is certainly an encouraging sign. Last season in 19 regular season games with the Nets Curry averaged 14.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 3.1 made three-pointers across 29.9 minutes of play.