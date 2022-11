Curry (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Bulls, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Curry will miss both games of the Nets' back-to-back set after making his season debut against the Pacers on Oct. 29. It remains unclear if the sharpshooter suffered a setback, or if he's simply monitoring his surgically repaired ankle. Regardless, his next chance to suit up will come Friday against Washington.