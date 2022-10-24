Curry (ankle) won't be available to play Monday in Memphis or Wednesday in Milwaukee, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Curry will officially be sidelined through Brooklyn's first four games of the season, with his next chance of playing coming Thursday against the Mavericks. The 32-year-old averaged 14.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 29.9 minutes per game during his 19 appearances with the Nets last year. Patty Mills and Edmond Sumner figure to see their workloads decrease when Curry makes his return.