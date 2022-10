Curry (ankle) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Pacers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Curry is being listed as questionable due to left ankle management, so it doesn't appear he suffered a setback after making his season debut against the Pacers on Saturday. However, it's still concerning to see the sharpshooter back on the injury report already. Fantasy managers should expect Brooklyn to periodically hold Curry out while he works his way back to 100 percent.