Curry (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers and should be a game-time call based on how he's feeling after Saturday's outing against the Clippers, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Curry recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes off the bench against Los Angeles, and the point guard said a decision will be made on his availability Sunday after he assesses how he's feeling, as he's returning from an ankle injury that kept him sidelined for three games between late October and early November. Asked if he was on a minutes limit tonight, Curry looked at the box score and said, "I thought so.", so the next hours will be critical to see if he'll be able to face the Lakers or not.