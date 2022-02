Curry (trade pending) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports.

Curry was dealt from Philadelphia to Brooklyn as part of a blockbuster trade Thursday, but the players involved still have to go through physicals before the transaction is finalized. As a result, it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to debut Saturday. If he's unavailable, Cam Thomas, Patty Mills and Bruce Brown should handle increased roles.