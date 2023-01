Curry is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons due to right knee soreness, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

Curry is coming off a season-high 32 points in a loss to the 76ers, so his knee soreness comes at an unfortunate time. He's also found his groove in general this month, averaging 16.4 points on 53/50/100 shooting, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 11 January appearances. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Joe Harris, Cam Thomas and Edmond Sumner.