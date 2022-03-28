Curry had 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two assists and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 119-110 loss to the Hornets.

Curry shot at least 50 percent from the field for the fourth time in his last five games and yet failed to light things up from the floor. Since being traded to Brooklyn, his scoring has been up and down, much like the Nets' performances. With Kyrie Irving now a full-time member of the roster, they will be pushing hard to secure as many wins as possible. While Curry is not a primary option on the offensive end, he should log around 30 minutes per night moving forward, making him a viable 12-team asset.