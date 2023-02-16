Curry finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) across 10 minutes during Wednesday's 116-105 win over Miami.

In his return from an adductor strain, Curry played just under 10 minutes and failed to get anything going. It's been a tough year for the veteran guard, who has been dealing with injuries, as well as a lack of continuity in Brooklyn. Surprisingly, he is hitting 45.9 percent of his shot attempts this year (including 42 percent from deep) but the volume just hasn't been there consistently enough. Keep him in mind as a streamer for threes, but that's about it.