Curry notched 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists over 21 minutes during Friday's 131-87 loss to the Bulls.

Curry was likely looking at another reduced workload this evening, but the score got out of hand quickly. Curry made the most of his minutes, scoring all 19 of his points in the fourth quarter. If anything, he gave the coaching staff something to think about as the Nets could use some reinforcements with Ben Simmons suffering a setback with his knee Friday.