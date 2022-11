Curry notched one point (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one steal in 13 minutes during Monday's 96-94 loss to Dallas.

Curry struggled to make an impact once again. The veteran sharpshooter has appeared in just three games this season while battling lingering ankle pain, totaling four points, six assists and two rebounds in 15.0 minutes per contest. He'll look to find his rhythm against the Knicks on Wednesday.