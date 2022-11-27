Curry produced 29 points (11-15 FG, 7-10 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 111-97 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Curry scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter as he played 11 minutes and was a key part of Brooklyn pulling away from Portland for the win. His 29 points scored and seven three-pointers were both season-highs. The 32-year-old got off to a rough start this year and scored just four points in his first three contests but has been much better of late, averaging 15.1 points and making 49.0 percent of his three-point tries over the last eight games.