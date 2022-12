Curry finished Wednesday's 113-107 victory over Washington with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes.

Curry failed to convert on any of his three-point attempts for the first time in his last five games. Curry's three turnovers were tied for a season-high. However, his poor performance didn't cost the Nets a win Wednesday.