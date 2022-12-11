Curry isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's matchup against Washington, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Curry didn't play Saturday due to left ankle injury management, but he'll return to action Monday. The Nets are expected to have Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons available as well, so expect Curry to man his usual reserve role against the Wizards. Over his past eight appearances, the sharpshooter has averaged 10.4 points while shooting 52.6 percent from the field.