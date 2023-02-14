Curry (thigh) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday matchup against the Heat, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Curry missed five straight games due to a left adductor strain, but it appears he'll return to action Wednesday. It'll be his first game since the departures of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so it'll be interesting to see what role he plays in Brooklyn's new-look lineup. Before his absence, Curry had started four straight games and averaged 9.0 points and 1.3 assists in 25.0 minutes during that stretch.