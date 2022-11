Curry registered 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 115-106 loss to the 76ers.

Curry knocked down a pair of triples in the loss, snapping an 0-for-6 skid from beyond the arc over his last two contests. He's scored in double figures in two straight games and has packed the stat sheet, contributing in rebounds and assists while also registering a block in each matchup.