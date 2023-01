Curry will start Monday's contest against the Spurs, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.

With Royce O'Neale (illness) ruled out, Curry will make his first start of the season for Brooklyn. The veteran sharpshooter is averaging 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 21.0 minutes over his first 24 showings this year.