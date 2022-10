Curry (ankle) is feeling good when it comes to his recovery but hasn't done five-on-five work yet, according to Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com.

Head coach Steve Nash is hopeful that the sharpshooter will be available for the final game of the preseason, but a more realistic expectation would be to have him ready for Opening Night. Curry averaged 15.0 points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 42.2 percent from deep in 2021-22.