Curry posted 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-7 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 loss to the Bulls.

Curry provided instant offense off the bench and was one of Brooklyn's best players despite the defeat, even if he didn't contribute too much in other categories. That said, this was an outlier considering their recent performances. Most of his value comes from his scoring and shooting ability, and he's putting up 8.2 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from deep since the start of December while playing off the bench most of the time.