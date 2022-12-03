Curry closed Friday's 114-105 victory over the Raptors with four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and five assists over 20 minutes.

Curry has gone ice cold. He's 2-for-13 from the field and 1-for-6 from deep over the past three games while combining for eight turnovers -- a terrible mark for a primarily catch-and-shoot player. Joe Harris has looked much better during this three-game stretch -- 16.0 points on 55/52/100 shooting -- and coach Jacque Vaughn may end up rolling with who's hot in any given game.