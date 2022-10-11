Nets head coach Steve Nash said Tuesday that Curry (ankle) won't play in either of the team's final two preseason games, and the shooting guard's status for the regular-season opener remains unclear, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Curry continues to rehab from offseason ankle surgery with the hope was that he'd return for at least one preseason game, but it appears like his absence may now trickle into the regular season. The Nets are expected to proceed with caution after Curry was hindered by the ankle issue at the end of last year, so expect Cam Thomas and Patty Mills to be the primary beneficiary of Curry's prolonged absence, especially if Joe Harris (foot) remains sidelined as well.