Curry (ankle) will make his season debut Saturday against the Pacers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Curry has been recovering from offseason ankle surgery. His return, likely in limited fashion Saturday, could mean fewer minutes for Royce O'Neale, Yuta Watanabe, Patty Mills and Edmond Sumner. However, it remains to be seen how coach Steve Nash will utilize Curry on the new-look Nets.