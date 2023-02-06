Head coach Jacque Vaughn said Curry got an MRI on his left adductor Monday, but it's still unclear when the sharpshooter will be able to return, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Curry suffered the thigh injury during the third quarter of Saturday's win over the Wizards and was previously ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Clippers. However, given Vaughn's comments, it sounds like the veteran guard may be facing a multi-game absence. With Kyrie Irving off to Dallas and Spencer Dinwiddie not yet available, Edmond Sumner will likely be joined by Cam Thomas or Patty Mills in Brooklyn's starting backcourt, but all three guards should play close to 30 minutes against Los Angeles.