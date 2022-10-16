The Nets announced Sunday that Curry (ankle) will continue to practice this week but will not be available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pelicans, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Curry didn't play in the preseason as he continues to rehab from offseason ankle surgery, and while he's expected to participate in live practice sessions this week, he won't play in Wednesday's season opener. Joe Harris (ankle) will also be sidelined against the Pelicans, so Cam Thomas and Patty Mills could see increased run in the Nets' backcourt Wednesday.