Curry has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Clippers due to a left adductor strain, Meghan Triplett of GrindCityMedia.com reports.

Curry suffered the thigh injury during the third quarter of Saturday's matchup against the Wizards and will miss at least one game due to the issue. Monday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back set, so Curry's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Suns. With Curry out and Kyrie Irving off to Dallas, Edmond Sumner and Cam Thomas should both garner increased roles and have plenty of opportunities to build off their strong performances during the Nets' comeback win over Washington.