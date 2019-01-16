Napier (hamstring) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Napier was held out of Monday's game with a minor hamstring issue, but he'll be back in action Wednesday and will look to pick up where he left off. Over his last seven games, Napier is averaging 15.4 points, 4.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per contest.

