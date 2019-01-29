Napier scored 20 points (6-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 112-104 loss to the Celtics.

The point guard duo of Napier and D'Angelo Russell were the only two Nets to score more than 14 points on the night. Napier's been fairly consistent in January, averaging 11.9 points, 3.2 assists, 2.4 boards, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 21.7 minutes a night, but the return of Caris Levert (foot) in February could impact Napier's role.