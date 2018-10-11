Nets' Shabazz Napier: Doesn't practice Thursday, out Friday
Napier (hamstring) did not practice Thursday and is out Friday aaginst the Knicks, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Napier has been sidelined for about two weeks while nursing a hamstring injury, and it appears his status for Wednesday's season opener against the Pistons is in jeopardy. If that's the case, D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie seem cemented as the No. 1 and 2 options at point guard.
