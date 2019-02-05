Nets' Shabazz Napier: Draws spot start
Napier is starting Monday against Milwaukee, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
With Joe Harris (hip) ruled out for the contest, Napier will fill in at shooting guard in what figures to be a tough matchup. He played well in his previous start this season, scoring 10 points while also notching five rebounds, six assists, a steal and two blocks in 33 minutes.
