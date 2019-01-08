Napier will start at shooting guard Monday against the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Napier has been lighting it up of late, so it's no surprise that he'll get a chance to enter the starting five, especially given Brooklyn's injury situation (Joe Harris (ankle), Allen Crabbe (knee), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip) and DeMarre Carroll (knee) are all out Monday). Napier is averaging 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over his previous four games.