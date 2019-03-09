Nets' Shabazz Napier: Expected back Monday
Napier (personal) is expected back for Monday's game against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Napier is out for Saturday's game against the Hawks, but it'll likely only be a one-game absence for the guard. An official confirmation may arrive closer to game day.
