Nets' Shabazz Napier: Expects to be back Friday
Napier (illness) indicated that he expects to play Friday against the Lakers, the New York Post reports.
Napier was held out of Tuesday's game due to an illness, but he made the trip to Los Angeles with the team and should be an option off the bench, though he's fallen out of the regular rotation of late.
