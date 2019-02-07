Nets' Shabazz Napier: First double-double of season
Napier put up 10 points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes Wednesday in the Nets' 135-130 win over the Nuggets.
Napier transitioned back to the bench after picking up his second start of the season Monday in Milwaukee while Joe Harris (hip) was sidelined. The returns of Harris and Allen Crabbe (knee) didn't have an adverse effect on Napier's production, as the Connecticut product thrived as the floor general for the second unit and notched his first double-double of 2018-19. Napier's counting stats have been on the upswing ever since Spencer Dinwiddie (thumb) was shut down in late January, but efficiency remains a major concern. He's shot 35.2 percent from the field on 13.0 attempts per game over his last seven contests.
