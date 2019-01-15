Nets' Shabazz Napier: Game-time decision Wednesday
Napier (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Houston, Ben Nadeau of Basketball Insiders reports.
Napier missed Monday's contest after a hamstring injury flared up, and his status for Brooklyn's upcoming matchup remains unclear. He'll likely test the injury during morning shootaround to gain a better idea of whether he'll be ready to go in Houston.
