Nets' Shabazz Napier: Huge effort off bench in loss
Napier scored a game-high 32 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 10-12 FT) while adding seven assists, four rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 129-115 loss to the Bucks.
The Nets' starters didn't contribute much in this one, and a big second quarter by Milwaukee had Brooklyn turning to their bench for answers. The end result was that Napier tied his career high in scoring while nearly out-scoring the entire starting five single-handedly. He's been a DNP more often than not in December, but coach Kenny Atkinson may have to think about giving Napier a larger, more consistent role in the backcourt rotation after this performance.
