Napier produced 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 15 minutes in Friday's 117-115 loss to the Pelicans.

Napier hurled up a flurry of shots in his limited time on the floor and provided a nice spark for the team. This was the second appearance for the ex-Trailblazer, as he began the season still dealing with a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old has never managed to secure a starting role with any of the four teams he's played for in his short career and Brooklyn's crowded backcourt depth chart will likely keep that trend going. His fantasy value is capped as a result.