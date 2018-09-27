Nets' Shabazz Napier: Injures hamstring, timetable uncertain

Napier pulled his hamstring during Tuesday's practice and doesn't currently have a timetable for his return, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Considering it's just training camp, the Nets will likely remain a cautious as possible with Napier, so he could certainly be held out for an extended period of time. However, until the Nets provide additional information regarding a timetable, Napier can be considered day-to-day moving forward. The Nets' preseason opener is scheduled for Wednesday against the Knicks, so Napier has nearly a week to get back to full strength if he wants to take part in the game. Once healthy, Napier will battle for reserve minutes in the backcourt with guys like Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert.