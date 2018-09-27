Nets' Shabazz Napier: Injures hamstring, timetable uncertain
Napier pulled his hamstring during Tuesday's practice and doesn't currently have a timetable for his return, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Considering it's just training camp, the Nets will likely remain a cautious as possible with Napier, so he could certainly be held out for an extended period of time. However, until the Nets provide additional information regarding a timetable, Napier can be considered day-to-day moving forward. The Nets' preseason opener is scheduled for Wednesday against the Knicks, so Napier has nearly a week to get back to full strength if he wants to take part in the game. Once healthy, Napier will battle for reserve minutes in the backcourt with guys like Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert.
More News
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: Reaches deal with Brooklyn•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Leads bench in scoring Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Heading back to bench Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Scores eight points in 29 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Starting at point guard Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Leads bench with 13 points•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...